Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is APG Asset Management N.V.'s Largest Position

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,897,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,890.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,955.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,545.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,435.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,681.96.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

