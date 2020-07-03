Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Universal Technical Institute worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth $4,078,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 430,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,716.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,216 shares of company stock worth $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

