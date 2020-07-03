Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 369.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 9,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Methanex stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

