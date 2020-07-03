Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,747 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 142.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,806 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 125.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 2.03. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,549 shares of company stock worth $2,517,654 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

