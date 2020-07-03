Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Veritex worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Veritex by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

