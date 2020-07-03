Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,074 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 146.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 76,065 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 740,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.13 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

