United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.