Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $17,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 487,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,478,000 after purchasing an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

