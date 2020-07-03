Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15.

