Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 131,082 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

