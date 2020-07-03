Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 6,865 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

