Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $7.99 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.50.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The business had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

