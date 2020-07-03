Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $152,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00.

YEXT stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

