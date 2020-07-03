Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,381 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

DNLI stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

