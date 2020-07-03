Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,336 ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.67% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YXI opened at $17.87 on Friday. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

