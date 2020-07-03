Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.52 and a beta of 0.79. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $1,235,944.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,677.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 747,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,122,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,019,713 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

