6,555 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.57% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,401,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of SPXE stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.