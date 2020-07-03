6,555 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.57% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,401,000.

Shares of SPXE stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Veritex Holdings Inc
Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Veritex Holdings Inc
Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,074 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc
Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,074 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc
Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report