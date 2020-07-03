Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,711 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Terex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

