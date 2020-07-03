Jane Street Group LLC Takes $374,000 Position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.87% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,297,000.

NYSEARCA:SYE opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

