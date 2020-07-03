Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 25,206 Shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 124.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,206 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NGE opened at $9.30 on Friday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

