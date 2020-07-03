4,399 Shares in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $249.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.29. Ardagh Group SA has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARD. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

