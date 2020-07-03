Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $6,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,122,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $22.09 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,257.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

