Axa Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Axa raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

