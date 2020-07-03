Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 30.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

