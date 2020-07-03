Invesco Ltd. Purchases 124,803 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1,760.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Acceleron Pharma worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 466.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $101.35 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

