Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.58% of Primoris Services worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.53 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

