Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.58% of Primoris Services worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.53 on Friday. Primoris Services Corp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Axa Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Invesco Ltd. Purchases 124,803 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc
Primoris Services Corp Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Apache Co.
Invesco Ltd. Acquires 68,779 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust
Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP
