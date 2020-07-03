Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

