Invesco Ltd. Acquires 68,779 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

