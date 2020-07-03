Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 585,066 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $4,185,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

PAGP stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

