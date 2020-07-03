Invesco Ltd. Sells 59,484 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Avnet worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2,184.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avnet by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

