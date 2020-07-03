Invesco Ltd. Has $12.18 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of EnPro Industries worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NPO stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.