Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Vivint Solar worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $32,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $53,443.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock valued at $234,379. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

