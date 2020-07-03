Invesco Ltd. Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.04% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 752,988 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,444,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 286,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 695,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

HMY opened at $4.51 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

