Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,510 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 947,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 167,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $942,638.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,909.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.95. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 62.42% and a net margin of 8.25%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

