Invesco Ltd. Has $13.06 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 164.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,756,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after buying an additional 234,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Crocs stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

