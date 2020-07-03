Morgan Stanley Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 7.29% of Fly Leasing worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Fly Leasing by 25.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,596,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 528,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fly Leasing by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fly Leasing by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 339,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $121.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.