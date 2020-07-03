First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,844 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of First Financial Bancorp worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after buying an additional 691,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 394,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

