Morgan Stanley Acquires New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

