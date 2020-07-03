AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,873 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.58% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 173.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 436,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 84.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 259.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWF opened at $10.22 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

