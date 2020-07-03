Morgan Stanley Sells 3,231,783 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,231,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of First Majestic Silver worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.