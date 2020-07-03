Morgan Stanley Sells 138,944 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.98. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $123.30 and a one year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

