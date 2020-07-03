Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 375.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

