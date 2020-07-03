Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Niu Technologies – has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies – will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

