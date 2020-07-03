Morgan Stanley Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:SBS opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2518 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

