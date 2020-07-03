Insider Selling: Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Sells 2,110 Shares of Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $62,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.69. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

