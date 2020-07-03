Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,462,475.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,686 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,070.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,337,437 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chegg by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.