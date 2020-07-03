Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,026,770 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,026,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.