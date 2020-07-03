Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.30% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $175.57 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $194.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

