Morgan Stanley Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mattel were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 312,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 227,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

