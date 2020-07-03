Invesco Ltd. Buys 74,751 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,459,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in New York Times by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 563,831 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in New York Times by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.92. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

